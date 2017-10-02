Journalist Claims Ross Barkley Wants to Join Spurs in January But Forecasts Quiet Transfer Window

Everton star Ross Barkley is desperate to link up with Mauricio Pochettino in the January transfer window, six months before his contract at Everton expires, according to Football London's Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold.

The 23-year-old was on the verge of joining Chelsea in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, however, he reportedly walked out of a medical after changing his mind on the summer switch.

It now appears that Barkley is seeking a move to the capital to join Tottenham, the England international keen on the idea of linking up with Spurs manager Pochettino.

I'll be doing a Q&A on everything Tottenham Hotspur-related in about an hour. Get your Spurs questions in below & I'll do my best to answer. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 2, 2017

Speaking in a Q&A session, Gold said that he expected Tottenham to have a quiet winter transfer window. However, he does expect the Lillywhites to try and sign Barkley before the midfielder's contract expires at Goodison Park.

"I think it'll still be a quiet one but I do believe Spurs will go back in for Ross Barkley," Gold claimed. "The player wants Spurs, Pochettino wants the player but Everton want more money.

"Barkley made his intentions clear by spurning Chelsea on deadline day and that’s put Everton in an awkward position. They will have to take a massively reduced offer or keep him before losing him on a free in the summer.

"As for the rest of the window, the squad Poch has is now pretty strong and balanced and with Rose, Lamela and Wanyama to come back January is not going to be a time for spending."