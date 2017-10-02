Jurgen Klopp Rues Missed Chances and Feels Draw With Newcastle Was Unfair on Liverpool

Liverpool once again endured a frustrating afternoon as they failed to convert chances in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Red's manager Jurgen Klopp felt the result was unfair on his side, feeling that they dominated the game and that Newcastle got lucky with their one chance, The BBC reports.



Klopp believes that his side created enough chances to win the game comfortably and that it wasn't fair that Newcastle who created little throughout proceedings, scored with their only chance.

"I am disappointed, frustrated, whatever you want. We scored a wonderful goal and created wonderful chances. We shot the ball over the goal even when it was empty.

"We created five or six outstanding, big chances. Usually we score with one of them. I didn't see one more chance for Newcastle.

"They got one chance and scored. That doesn't feel too fair. If you don't help yourself no one else help you."

Klopp also believes that this luck will continue until Liverpool start to put away their chances. He understands that this is part of the game, and that if his side continue to perform like they did today eventually the goals will start coming.



"It will be like this until we score. We play like this it makes sense that we play like this usually we score in situations like this. We have to accept this and carry on."

Liverpool will now have 13 days to prepare before their huge clash with old rivals Manchester United.

