Soccer

Juventus Star Giorgio Chiellini Expresses Team's 'Disappointment' After Drawing With Atalanta

an hour ago

Juventus star defender Giorgio Chiellini has expressed the team's disappointment after they let a two goal lead slip to draw with Atalanta on Sunday. 

Massimiliano Allegri's men powered their way to an early lead after scoring two goals in just 24 minutes and the match was looking to be another comfortable win for Juventus as they looked to keep the pressure on Napoli. 

That result became less certain after Mattia Caldara managed to pull one back during the 31st minute before Bryan Cristante completed the comeback for Atlanta just after the hour mark. 

With Napoli winning their match against Cagliari they are now two points clear at the top of the table and Chiellini told the club's official website how gutted the team was with the result. 

He said: "We’re disappointed – I can’t lie. That said, our performance was good and we need to build on that.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"It’s important that we take the positives and focus because we face a good side in Lazio after the break. Their first goal is particularly disappointing. I won’t go so far as to say that if we’d made it to half time at 2-0 then it would have been over, but not far off. 

"We would have deserved it too, because we looked focused and strong at the start of the game. We should have been more alert because we knew Atalanta were going to put us under pressure. That said, I think we did well – [Gonzalo] Higuain had a fantastic game."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Gonzalo Higuain was the scorer of Juventus' second goal with Federico Bernardeschi scoring the first, but their efforts were almost rendered pointless with Atlanta battling back for a draw.

Juventus will now have to focus on getting a good result when they take on Lazio, who are fourth in the table, at the San Siro while Napoli will play fifth place Roma away.


