La Liga Side Called 'Fascists' by Own Supporters After Embroidering Spain Flag Ahead of Barca Clash

La Liga side Las Palmas have come under fire from their own supporters for deciding to wear a special kit that had the Spain flag embroidered into it for their clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou, according to The Sun.

The game was forced to be played behind closed doors due to unrest in Catalonia amidst the referendum on independence. The Spanish authorities have come under heavy criticism for the actions of law enforcement towards voters, with pictures and videos surfacing on social media that show violence towards those voting for Catalonian independence.

Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. pic.twitter.com/mGXf7Qj1TM — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 1, 2017

Las Palmas announced their decision to embroid a Spanish flag on their kit in a statement before the game on Sunday.

"UD Las Palmas could have been limited to being a silent witness of this historical crossroads or to take sides. We settle for the second [option]," the statement read.





"We have decided to embroider our shirt with a small Spanish flag and today's day, October 1, 2017, to testify without strings our hope in the future of this country and in the goodwill of those who live in it, in search of the best understanding."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Their decision has caused some fans of Las Palmas to label their own club as fascist on social media, with prominent Twitter account Info UD Las Palmas calling the club a "disgrace" for their decision to embroid the Spanish flag onto their kit.





The match finished 3-0 to Barcelona, with Lionel Messi taking the starring role. After swinging in the corner for Sergio Busquets' opener, the little Argentine notched two delightful goals to keep Barcelona top of the La Liga table with a five-point gap over Sevilla.