Soccer

Las Palmas Chief Slams Barcelona After Catalonians Opted to Play Behind Closed Doors Amidst Violence

an hour ago

Las Palmas managing director Patricio Vinayo has slammed Barcelona following the club's decision to play their La Liga fixture behind closed doors on Sunday afternoon in result of the political unrest that had gripped the city. 

Ahead of the contest there was serious speculation surrounding whether the fixture would actually go ahead at all, with the Barca hierarchy urging La Liga chiefs to postpone the tie after the day's goings-on. 

There had been countless scenes of violence across the city ahead of the match due to the Catalonian independence referendum, which sparked troubles between the locals and the police. 

Because of this the Barcelona board contacted the league's officials to request the Spanish top flight clash take place on a different day, however were warned they would be sentenced to a 3-0 defeat and potentially a six-point loss if they did not field a side. 

The confusion continued until around 20 minutes before kick-off, where it was announced that the fixture between Barca and Las Palmas would indeed take place, however would be sheltered behind closed doors after a football fans association had threatened to stage an on-field protest during proceedings. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"Barcelona didn't consider us at all", Vinayo told Radio MARCA after confirming his club had no say in the matter, as cited by MARCA

The lack of preparation time and disregard for their club only added fuel to Las Palmas' fire, who were already upset due the Camp Nou's chiefs decision to cancel the traditional meal between the two sides before the match after to the visitors opted to display the Spanish flag on their shirts. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barca's win keeps them top of La Liga, ahead of Sevilla by seven points, whereas the 3-0 defeat leaves Sunday's visitors level on points with Eibar, who occupy the final relegation spot. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters