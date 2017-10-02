Soccer

Marek Hamsik Keen to Overtake Maradona in Napoli Scoring Charts After Red-Hot Start to Serie A

an hour ago

S.S.C. Napoli captain Marek Hamšík is desperate to overtake Diego Maradona's goalscoring record in Naples, the Slovakian midfielder currently just one goal away from the 115 goals scored by Napoli's Argentine legend, according to the Daily Mail.


Maradona left Barcelona after just two years, where he scored 25 goals in 26 games, in 1984 to join Napoli in a deal worth €13m. The World Cup-winning midfielder went on to feature in 216 games for Napoli before moving to Sevilla 12 years later.


Hamšík, who has been in Naples for over 10 years, admitted that he is keeping an eye on his goalscoring tally as he closes in on Maradona's record. However, the Slovakian playmaker is always going to put the final result ahead of his own achievements.

"I really want to match Diego but at this point, it's not something impossible," Hamšík said. "When it happens it happens. I missed scoring but the team's results are more important."


Napoli currently sit top of the Serie A table having claimed seven wins from as many matches. With 25 goals scored already this season, Napoli are one of the best performing teams in Europe right now.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Seven victories in seven matches is something incredible," he added. "The road is still long but we are confident. This is the strongest and nicest team in which I have played because we are aware of our strengths and that we can fight for the title until the end.


"October will be a decisive month. We have to play many decisive matches both in the league and in the Champions League."

