Mauro Zarate Completes Loan Move Away From Watford to Dubai Club Al-Nasr

Watford forward Mauro Zarate has officially left the club on loan to join UAE Arabian Gulf League side Al-Nasr until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Completing on UAE's transfer deadline day, it will mark a second spell in the Gulf region for Zarate after he spent time with Al-Sadd in Qatar earlier in his career.

Watford have confirmed that they do retain the right to recall the 30-year-old in January.

Zarate, formerly of Birmingham (loan), West Ham and QPR (loan), signed for Watford from Fiorentina in January of this year.

He only made three appearances, though, scoring no goals, with injury largely hampering his availability for selection.

Based in Dubai, Al-Nasr will become the 10th different club that Zarate has represented in his journeyman career to date.