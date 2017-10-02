​Napoli Set New Serie A Record Against Cagliari as Their Stunning Winning Streak Continues

Napoli reached a remarkable Serie A milestone this weekend, with their 3-0 dismantling of Cagliari making them the first side in the history of the league to win their first seven games whilst scoring over 25 goals, as reported by FourFourTwo.

Gli Azzurri have flourished under Maurizio Sarri's stewardship and finished third last season.

2017 is the year Dries Mertens dominated Serie A. 🇮🇹



October has only just begun. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4RTflczIHD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2017

But the Campania-based club look to have kicked on from their successes last term, bagging three goals in their first three wins before blowing Benevento away 6-0 before October.

Sarri’s side then showed admirable steel against Lazio clawing back from a goal down to see off I Biancocelesti 4-1 at Stadio Olimpico.

However, Sunday's win against Cagliari, courtesy of goals from Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly was a result that forced Napoli’s Serie A rivals to consider them as genuine title contenders.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The result also means the Italian side have now won 12 consecutive Serie A games starting from last season, scoring 42 and conceding just nine.

Sarri’s side go into the international break reflecting on a remarkable run and will be keen to be among those challenging Juventus’ unanswered dominance in the league.

Juventus’ 2-2 against Atalanta on Sunday, puts the Naples-based club in pole position seven games in.