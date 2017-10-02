Soccer

Newcastle Midfielder Matt Ritchie Withdraws From Scotland Squad Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

an hour ago

Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie will miss Scotland's two fixtures as he withdraws from squad for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying games.

Although the midfielder played all 90 minutes at the weekend in their 1-1 draw to Liverpool at St James Park, he has pulled out a precaution.

Sky Sports understands that the midfielder is carrying a slight injury and will not travel with the squad in order to undergo further checks.

With Ritchie pulling out it will mean he will miss the games against Slovakia and Slovenia in the bid to qualify for the World Cup next year in Russia. 

Gordon Strachan has also lost Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong, who both had to withdraw from the side. 

Callum McGregor of Celtic has been called up to the squad after his first call-up three years following the injuries of the Celtic pair. 

No one has been called up to replace Ritchie as of yet. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters