Newcastle Midfielder Matt Ritchie Withdraws From Scotland Squad Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie will miss Scotland's two fixtures as he withdraws from squad for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying games.

Although the midfielder played all 90 minutes at the weekend in their 1-1 draw to Liverpool at St James Park, he has pulled out a precaution.

Sky Sports understands that the midfielder is carrying a slight injury and will not travel with the squad in order to undergo further checks.

With Ritchie pulling out it will mean he will miss the games against Slovakia and Slovenia in the bid to qualify for the World Cup next year in Russia.

Gordon Strachan has also lost Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong, who both had to withdraw from the side.

Callum McGregor of Celtic has been called up to the squad after his first call-up three years following the injuries of the Celtic pair.

No one has been called up to replace Ritchie as of yet.