Out-of-Favour Striker Diafra Sakho Could Leave West Ham Despite Winner Against Swansea

Supersub Diafra Sakho sealed a last-minute win for West Ham against fellow struggling side Swansea at the weekend, but has hinted at a January move following limited match time this season.

Late substitutes Sakho and Arthur Masuaku linked up in the dying moments when Masuaku's cross found Sakho at close range, stealing the three points for the Hammers. The pair, as well as fellow substitute Manuel Lanzini, received the praises of manager Slaven Bilic for turning the game around.

Speaking at his post-match press-conference, Bilic acknowledged the frustrations of the booing West Ham supporters, but felt the game was turned around by the three men from the bench.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"We deserved to be booed at half-time," said Bilic. But animosity did not stop at half-time, and it was thanks to Sakho's last-minute winner that pressure was slightly eased on Bilic and his team.





It was "a great and very important goal for us.





"Sometimes, a lot of times, it is not about how players perform on a pitch, it’s about that you have quality players on the bench."

But despite the plaudits, Sakho was quick to express his frustrations with his current position at West Ham, and even hinted at a move away from the London club in January.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“It’s not easy to prove to the people what I can do on the pitch when I only play for 10 minutes," said Sakho after the game. The striker is yet to start a game for West Ham this season, making all six of his appearances from the bench.

"I just want to enjoy being part of this team and we will see what happens in January.”

With all seven of West Ham's points so far this season coming in their last four games, the Hammers' form seems to be improving. West Ham now face a trip to high-flying Burnley, where they will hope to achieve their first consecutive wins of the season.