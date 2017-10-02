REVEALED: The 3 Reasons Why Juventus Rejected the Chance to Sign Barcelona Midfielder This Summer

Juventus had the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes during the summer, but refused to go through with the transfer due to both the club's and player's demands and the issues it would have caused in their own camp, according to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato.com.

The 24-year-old joined Barca in July 2016 from Valencia for around €35m (£31.5m) and was brought in to add a fresher look to an ageing middle-of-the-park at the Camp Nou, but it has not transpired as the Portugal international would have hoped.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Benfica youth academy graduate has made just 17 La Liga starts for the Catalonians since joining the Spanish giants 16 months ago, and has made his unrest surrounding a lack of first-team opportunities clear with the Blaugrana setup.





Barcelona did have the chance to offload their wantaway midfielder, who has since been linked to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, during the summer, with Serie A club Juventus showing interest.





However, following discussions between all parties the Old Lady decided to withdraw from the communications as a result of both Barca's and Gomes' demands.

It has been reported that the Catalan club demanded €50m (£44m) from the Allianz Stadium hierarchy in order to secure the Portuguese midfielder, in addition to the player's more than €90k per week (£80k) salary.

It is now also known that Barca were not willing to offload their previous year's summer signing to Juventus on a temporary basis, insisting only a permanent deal could be agreed.

However, aside from the financial aspect, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri was not willing to sacrifice the development of youngster Rodrigo Bentancur, who the Serie A giants secured in the summer.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The 20-year-old arrived in Turin from Argentine side Boca Juniors for €10.5m (£9.2m) and has already featured in three of his new side's 10 games this season.