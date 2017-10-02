Soccer

Roy Hodgson States Crystal Palace Need to 'Run Their B******s Off' This Season

an hour ago

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has stated that his side will have to “run their b******s off” if they are to have any chance in surviving in the Premier League this season. 

The Eagles currently find themselves rock-bottom of England's top flight after seven successive defeats, in which they have failed to record a single point or even net a solitary goal. 

The latest shambolic showing came during their 4-0 pummelling at the hands of Manchester United on Saturday, but things are not about to get easier for the South London side - who face Chelsea next time out following the international break. 


Hodgson's injury woes have cost him dear so far this term, and Palace are set to be without at least three sure-starters when they entertain the Blues in two weeks time. 

However, the 70-year-old has insisted that even though he will be missing several key players when they face last year's Champions, he expects nothing less than maximum effort from the XI he fields. 

“[First-choice striker] Christian Benteke won’t be back for a few weeks, so we still won’t have a recognised centre forward”, the former England international manager told the Daily Mirror

“Wilf Zaha [Palace's star winger who has not played since being injured in the season opener] probably won’t be back. Ruben Loftus-Cheek can’t play [as he is on loan from Chelsea].

“So there are three quality players I can name off the top of my head who could have helped us do a better job against Chelsea.

“But they’re not there. So it’s got to be the lads I put out there who go out and run their b******s off — if you excuse my expression — to try to do the best job they can possibly do.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Hodgson also admitted that in the coming weeks tensions will soar within the Palace camp as his coaching staff get tough on the players. 

“Obviously, it’s going to get more fractious because we put our messages across quite strongly and there will be some players on the field who don’t pick up those messages as quickly as others”,  the Croydon-born manager added.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters