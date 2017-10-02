Soccer

Steven Gerrard Reveals the One Thing That Allowed Him to Be Such a Good Liverpool Captain

an hour ago

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed the secret behind his successful Reds captaincy.

The former England international enjoyed a 17-year spell with the Anfield side, lifting the Champions League trophy, two FA Cups and three League Cups during that period.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Named the Reds' captain by Gerard Houllier in 2003, Gerrard would excel in his role as the team's leader. But speaking to BT Sport on the weekend, he gave half of the credit to former teammate Jamie Carragher.

"I was at lucky at Liverpool having Carra," he declared (H/T the Mirror).

"He was a voice, a noise. He would encourage people vocally and have a go like Roy Keane did and provoke people. I would go about it a different way.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"So I think we bounced off each other really well so I think a big part of my captaincy would be having Carra as my rock and having my back. Everything I wanted to do he had my back on and off the pitch."

The former player admitted that captaincy was never a one-man job in his case, lauding Carragher's influence as a secondary voice in the team.

"Captains need a bit of back up around there and he certainly helped me do that.

"Captaincy is a daily thing, not just when you turn up to play."

Gerrard left Liverpool for LA Galaxy in 2015, but has since returned to the club to become their Under-18 manager.

He has ambitions to manage at senior level one day. And given his experience as a successful club captain for a number of years, he could find management just as welcoming.

