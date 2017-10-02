Soccer

Vincenzo Montella Has Milan Backing Despite Ancelotti Links After Roma Defeat

an hour ago

Under fire AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has again received the backing off the club's director Massimiliano Mirabelli after their second consecutive Serie A defeat as they fell to a 2-0 defeat by Roma at San Siro.

Despite new big signings like Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci all starting on Sunday, late goals from Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi condemned Milan to defeat

Mirabelli insisted the club have faith in Montella, despite former boss Carlo Ancelotti continuing to be linked with a return after his sacking by Bayern Munich last week. Ancelotti took Milan to Serie A, Champions League, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory during his eight years in charge.


"We are only seven rounds in, we have a new team, so no coach has a magic wand," Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia via FourFourTwo.

"You can't get certain results straight away. We have a group of players who need to become a team, so as far as we are concerned, Montella is working well. We just have to hope that work brings important results.

"We must try not to look at the table. Roma have a well-drilled unit who have been playing together for years. It's not easy to face them and do as well as Milan did. We see positives in this defeat too."

Milan are already nine points adrift of table-toppers Napoli. Despite it only being October, early season jitters are not ideal nor were they expected for this new look expensive Milan side. 

Montella and Milan now face a difficult run in with the Milanese derby against Inter, Juventus at San Siro and a trip to Napoli all in the next six games. 

This squad definitely needs time to gel, but the longer it takes the heavier the consequences Montella could end up facing

