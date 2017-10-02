Willy Sagnol Disappointed With Result as Bayern Fail to Secure 3 Points at Hertha Under New Manager

In a surprising turn of events, Bayern Munich could not keep a 0-2 lead against Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion as the hosts managed to equalise minutes after Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal for the Bavarians.

Interim manager Willy Sagnol made his managerial debut for Bayern as the away side drew the game 2-2 with Hertha.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

In a post-match interview with fcbayern.com, Sagnol admitted that losing the two-goal lead not only annoyed him, but came as a disappointment with the end result.

"The result is a bit annoying for us," the Frenchman said. "If you're two goals up you have to be more focused and disciplined.

"We had lots of chances and only scored two goals. It's disappointing, we should have been more efficient. But that's football, we have to accept it."

With Carlo Ancelotti getting the sack only a few days ago, Bayern's players need some time to get used to their temporary manager two months into the new season.

Sagnol believes that lack of focus within the whole squad resulted in the away side conceding two goals in a matter of minutes.

"If we aren't focused we won't be the best team in Germany any longer. It's not only the defence, it's a problem of the entire team."

The interim manager looks to sort out the problems in the squad as well as new tactics during the fortnight of international break.

"We have to act more as a team and find the right balance. We'll calmly analyse it during the international break."