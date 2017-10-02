Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Coutinho Top-Scorer as Arsenal & Burnley Stars Dominate Best XI

The weekend saw Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal pick up big wins, while title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool slipped up.

Those of you smart enough to have filled your teams with Arsenal stars will have picked up plenty of Yahoo Daily Fantasy points, while any hipsters out there who plugged for Burnley's Jeff Hendrick have also been handsomely rewarded.

But who else made it into this week's best fantasy XI for the weekend?

Goalkeeper

In between the sticks is Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope, who kept a clean sheet in his side's impressive 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday. Making four saves and picking up 16 points, the 25-year-old beats the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Fraser Forster to top spot here.

Defence

Scoring a goal and keeping a clean sheet is always going to result in plenty of points for a defender, so those with Arsenal centre-back Nacho Monreal in their teams were unsurprisingly delighted when the Spaniard netted against Brighton on Sunday.

He is joined by Gunners teammate Shkodran Mustafi, who put in another good shift against an often offensively blunt Brighton side, while Stephen Ward completes the defence in this XI, thanks to his assist for Jeff Hendrick's strike against Everton.

Midfield

The week's best player was Philippe Coutinho, who netted an incredible long-range effort against Newcastle on Sunday on his way to collecting 20.8 points.

Arsenal duo Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey are the two lowest scorers in this week's team, picking up just 9 and 9.25 points respectively, but Alex Iwobi's goal helped the Nigeria international grab a score of 18.4.

The aforementioned Hendrick, whose goal separated Burnley and Everton on Sunday, lines up alongside the rest of the midfield, collecting 11.3 points as the Clarets continued their good form against the Premier League's best sides.

Strikers

Despite not finding the net against Brighton, Sanchez is one of two strikers in this week's optimal line-up, with his clever assist for Iwobi's strike helping the Chile international pick up a points tally of 18.95.

Alongside him is Newcastle's Joselu, who was somewhat fortunate to get himself on the scoresheet against Liverpool.

Had it not been for Joel Matip's intervention the former Stoke man may have bottled his chance, but alas, his shinned effort was still enough to earn the Magpies a point against Jurgen Klopp's stuttering Reds.

Perfect XI Combined Points Total: 158.85

Perfect XI Combined Price: £182





