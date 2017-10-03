The 7 Most Explosive Players in the World

Explosive pace and power is an important attribute in the modern game of football and these seven stars use their superhuman-like abilities to elevate themselves to the top tier of footballers in world football.

Let's check out the seven most explosive players in the world...

1. Gareth Bale

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Some would say that the Welsh international receives a lot of unfair criticism from the Real Madrid faithful, following his record-breaking move to the Spanish capital back in 2013. Yet, no one can deny that the 28-year-old is one of the most powerful players moving forward with or without the ball, as he has shown multiple times on the big occasion.

2. Romelu Lukaku

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The new Manchester United frontman has made an immediate impact for the Red Devils and could well be the man to fire them back to the glory days. The Belgian striker is physically a monster and most Premier League defenders have a tricky time in trying to deal with the former Everton man.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

What a year it has been for Kylian Mbappe. The teenager went from flirting with the Monaco first team to taking the Champions League by storm, before securing a mega-money move to Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward has pace to burn and has made those marking look like absolute fools in his short time in the spotlight.

4. Arjen Robben

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

There's no denying that the Dutch winger is getting on a bit, but Arjen Robben remains a force to be reckoned with in world football. The Bayern Munich star travels at the speed of light when he races down the right wing and although everyone knows that he'll cut inside on his right foot, his explosive nature makes it almost impossible to stop.

5. Kyle Walker

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Arguably the fastest player in the Premier League, Kyle Walker uses his incredible pace to great effect from the right-back role. Now at Manchester City, following his reported £50m move from Tottenham Hotspur, the England international is hoping to prove his worth by winning trophies with the Citizens.

6. Sadio Mane

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Not many would have predicted Sadio Mane to have impacted Liverpool the way he has done since switching the south coast for Merseyside, but the Senegalese winger has turned into arguably the Reds' most effective player. Mane's fast-paced game has been key to his success in the Premier League and he is showing no signs of stopping.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

How can you not put Cristiano Ronaldo in a list of the most explosive players. This year's odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d'Or is not letting the fact that he is on the wrong side of 30 get the better of him. The Real Madrid superstar is electric almost every time he takes to the field and his phenomenal goalscoring statistics demonstrate his explosive ability.