Arsenal Legend Claims Similarities Between Gunners Starlet & World Superstar Neymar

The 17-year-old who has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, Reiss Nelson, looks set to be the next big prospect in English and possibly world football.

After appearing at right wing-back in Arsenal's 4-2 away win at BATE Borisov, it was clear that the young forward brimmed with confidence with every pass, turn and touch he took on the ball.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown could do nothing but praise Nelson after his performance mid-week.

Talking on BT Sport, Martin Keown offered high praise for the starlet, comparing him with PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar, claiming he performs: "Touches you'd associate with Neymar", reminding those watching how much of a talent Nelson is for his age: "17 years of age! It's quite phenomenal, the ability this boy has."

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas waded in with his opinion on the winger, saying: "Throughout the game he was just doing certain things, you can see it in some players.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

"You don't need to watch him for long, you just look at him and go 'yeah, you understand it. You've got a level of confidence about your game.'[...] He doesn't feel pressure."

High praise for the young winger, but what next for Reiss Nelson? Hopefully he can develop his game at Arsenal and progress into the matchday lineup fairly soon because he is a player of enormous potential and it would be a dishonour to all football fans not to let a young player grow into that potential.

One thing Wenger has to get right with Nelson is his position. He performs at his best when playing as a right winger- cutting inside and driving to the line.

Despite how well he may be performing at wing-back, Arsenal must start playing him as part of the attack soon to avoid a possible repeat of the Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain situation where he grew frustrated of being played out of his preferred position, forcing a move out of the Emirates.