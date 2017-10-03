Soccer

Arsenal Majority Shareholder Kroenke Offers to Buy Out Usmanov to Increase Stake to 97%

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
an hour ago

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has reportedly offered to buy out Alisher Usmanov's share - for a fee believed to be around £525m.

The power struggle at Arsenal has been hanging over the head of the club for the last decade, with Kroenke owning 67.5%, and Usmanov in control of 30%.

As a result, dealings within Arsenal have become a struggle for all parties - with Usmanov constantly being rejected a seat on the board.

But now, according to the Guardian, Kroenke has offered to buy Usmanov's stake in Arsenal at £28,000 per share - a move where, if accepted, the American would become 97% shareholder-  thus effectively being able to push out the remaining 3%, whose stakes have been kept within families for generations.

Fears are growing that the US businessman will make the club into a private organisation. If that were to happen, he would not need to publish his accounts, nor an AGM. Furthermore, the club could be registered in America, under his KSE umbrella in Delaware. Kroenke could then use the 130-year-old club as leverage in any future deals (similar to that which the Glazers did with Manchester United).

Kroenke turned down an initial bid from Usmanov for more control only a few months ago, and a spokesperson for the consortium in ownership of the remaining 3% has commented on the poor relationship between the Russian and the American:

"We are owned 97% by two very wealthy individuals but it is a disappointment that they have never managed to get together and see eye to eye to move the club forward. The benefit of their wealth and experience could have been felt in unison, but Arsenal has not been able to gain from it." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters