Bayern Officials Reportedly Consider Former Boss Louis van Gaal as Their New Manager

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for their former manager Louis van Gaal after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian was relieved of his duties last Thursday after crashing to a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

FC Bayern Muenchen - Training & Press Conference Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

The Bavarians haven't started off the new season particularly well, and are already five points behind red-hot Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga after drawing two and losing one in their opening seven matches.

The search is now on for a new head coach, with Willy Sagnol taking temporary charge, and BILD report that the club are debating making an approach for van Gaal, who previously managed the giants between 2009 and 11.

He delivered the league and cup double in his first season in charge, and lost in the Champions League final to Jose Mourinho's Internazionale. He also won the DFB Supercup in 2010, but flopped in his second campaign and was sacked in April 2011.

The 66-year-old has been out of management since getting fired as manager of Manchester United in 2016, but could now surprisingly be approached by his former employers.

The Dutchman was present for Bayern's game against PSG but primarily to partake in some TV work, and it remains to be seen now if the struggling Germans turn to van Gaal as they seek to get out their mini rut.