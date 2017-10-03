Bayern's Arjen Robben Slams 'Bulls***' Reports in Wake of Carlo Ancelotti Sacking

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has slammed reports in Germany claiming that the Dutchman had been mocking his former manager, Carlo Ancelotti, after the Italian's sacking from the club - labelling the stories as "bulls***".

Ancelotti received the boot after the Bundesliga champions' 3-0 Champions League defeat to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and reports following his dismissal began to claim that Robben had been rubbishing Ancelotti's training methods, claiming that his son's youth team had better training.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, in light of the story - first published by German outlet Kicker - Robben has distanced himself from such reports, adding that he'd never kick someone whilst they're down like that:

"All of a sudden there are things appearing in the media that I would like to distance myself from. These so-called quotes are bulls***," Robben told NUsport (via Goal).





"I hate it when things like this happen. I am the last person out there who would have a go at a coach, a fellow player or anyone else. You have to be a man when someone leaves and don't hit out at anyone."

Robben was outed by the German press for being one of five players who played a strong role in getting Ancelotti sacked. Amongst those names was teammate Mats Hummels - who has now also reacted angrily to the ongoing reports, bemoaning the term 'king slayer':

"I can't speak for the others," Hummels told Sport Bild.

"Five players were talked about and I cannot speak for the other four, but I haven't had a conversation about being unhappy because I wasn't playing or anything like this.

"To be termed a 'king slayer' is out of order.

“I do not know the origins of this information or if it was written because I did not play. I don't like it, I simply wouldn't do this."