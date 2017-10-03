Soccer

Former West Ham Flop's Father Pins Blame on Boss Slaven Bilic for Son's Premier League Embarrassment

an hour ago

The father of Italian striker Simone Zaza has criticised the West Ham manager Slaven Bilić for his son's failure to impress at the Premier League side last season.

Zaza, who failed to score once in his 11 games for the Hammers while on loan, is now starring for Valencia in La Liga and has scored an impressive six goals in seven games at the start of the 2017/18 campaign

Addressing his son's rise from the ashes, following the West Ham failure, being rejected by his parent club Juventus and missing a crucial penalty for Italy in Euro 2016, Antonio Zaza pinned the blame firmly on Bilić's tactical choices for the player's inability to shine in east London.

He told CalcioMercato: "It was a huge mistake [moving to West Ham on loan]. Simone was still concerned by the penalty he missed with Italy at the time and he fail to settle in well in London.

"He was not happy with the weather and with the formation of his ex-boss. Moving to Spain was the best ever decision for him.”

Zaza's father will be delighted that his son has blossomed in the new, warmer pastures of Valencia - where he currently sits behind only superstar Lionel Messi in La Liga's top scorers table.

The Hammers meanwhile have continue to struggle since their move from Upton Park to the London Stadium, and currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League, having won just two of their opening seven matches. 

Following the international break, Bilić's side will face a trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley, who currently sit sixth place in the league.

