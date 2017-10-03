Ian Wright Believes Sean Dyche Should Be Considered to Replace Arsene Wenger as Manager at Arsenal

Burnley manager Sean Dyche should be seriously considered as a candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as manager of Arsenal before England swoop in, according to Ian Wright.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Ian Wright claimed, "Yeah. The fact is would they give Sean Dyche that job?





"In respect to how his team sets up when they're defending, he's obviously got acumen - but will he get a job like that? I don't think he will."

This comes after the excellent start to the season Burnley have made, currently sitting 6th with twelve points, just a point and place behind Arsenal, who themselves have enjoyed a rejuvenated September, taking ten points from a possible twelve in the Premier League.

It is Burnley's away form that has caught the eye this season with impressive wins at Chelsea and Everton whilst picking up valuable points at both Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

Burnley away from home in the Premier League:



2016/17: 19 games, 7 points

2017/18: 4 games, 8 points



It is this kind of form that Ian Wright thinks could make him a viable candidate for the England manager's position at some point in the future.

Following on, Wright suggested, "If he carries on like he's doing they'll probably start touting him for the England job.

"I believe he's someone who needs to go, at some stage, to the next level in respects of a club that can play in Europe on a regular basis to learn that side of the game.





"Because we're so bereft of any manager that's good enough, that can take on the England job. If he carries on like he is he'll probably be pushed into that role."