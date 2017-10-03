Soccer

Incredible Stat Proves Lionel Messi Is Even Better Without Brazilian Superstar Neymar at Barcelona

an hour ago

Is this the year Lionel Messi starts to show his age?...It certainly doesn’t look that way.

The Argentina skipper has been in stellar form this season, though there were many questioning whether Barca could challenge the might of Real Madrid without Neymar this season.

However, thanks to the 30-year-old’s mercurial performances, the Blaugrana look much improved from last season now sit top of the table with seven wins out of seven.

As ever, Messi is running the show with 14 goals in eleven matches so far, taking his grand total to a whopping 532 goals in 626 matches for the Spanish giants.

The Catalan club are five points clear of nearest challengers Sevilla, despite the fact that Neymar’s replacement, Ousmane Dembele, has been sidelined with a long-term injury.

Elsa/GettyImages

However, according to Marca, Barca’s resurgence can be put down to the efforts of one man, and they have the stats to back it up.

The Argentinian has scored a staggering 47.83 percent of Barcelona's goals this season, topping his previous best of 43.86 in the 2011/12 season and the heyday of Xavi and Iniesta.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters