Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Names the Premier League Star That He Wishes Was 'a Red'

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on in-form Spurs striker Harry Kane ahead of the international break.

Kane has enjoyed a spectacular month of goalscoring, netting a personal best of 13 in September, including a Champions League hat-trick.

With Kane set to lead England's frontline against Slovenia on Thursday, Gerrard is looking forward to watching him turn out for the national side, saying he's a joy to watch in his current form.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds legend said, "He is the in-form player in world football, in terms of goals scored and how he is playing.

"I love the player and I love the character. I watch his interviews a lot and I have also met him on a couple of occasions.

"I think he is a perfect role model and an ambassador for the game. I love the way he goes about his work.

"I've also spoken to people who know him better than myself and I've heard he is obsessed and relentless on the training ground. I am sure he is getting the rewards now for all that hard work.

"I am glad he is English, I wish he was a Red!





"I am really happy for him with the form he is in and I am really enjoying watching him at the moment."

Kane will be hoping to replicate his unbelievable club form when England play on Thursday. He is yet to find his feet in the national team, and has not been as prolific as he has been for Tottenham, despite scoring a respectable 10 goals in 21 games.