Report: USWNT Star Alex Morgan Among Group Kicked Out of Disney World Park

Report: USWNT Star Alex Morgan Among Group Kicked Out of Disney World
Charlotte Carroll
Tuesday October 3rd, 2017

Soccer star Alex Morgan and multiple Orlando City SC players were kicked out of Disney World over the weekend, TMZ reports

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reportedly told a group, including Morgan, to leave Disney after an incident at a bar in Epcot on Sunday.

Morgan, Orlando City players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among six people listed in the Sheriff Office's incident report, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The group, including Toia's wife, was given a trespass warning, with the two others listed as witnesses. No charges were filed.

According to the report, deputies were called to respond to “impaired and verbally aggressive” individuals. 

Barnes reportedly cut in front of someone at the bar, leading to an argument. As he was being escorted out, deputies went back inside to assist with the others. 

“I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures," a deputy wrote in the report. "She appeared to be highly impaired.”

The report later said a deputy heard Morgan loudly say that she knows the Orlando SWAT team. 

“The Orlando City SC organization is aware of a situation that occurred at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park earlier this week and is awaiting official communication from Disney or the Orange County Police Department,” read a statement the club gave to The Orlando Sentinel. “The club will address the matter internally when there is a full understanding of what occurred.”

Inside Fox Sports Coverage Plan for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Morgan posted an instagram with a group at Disney World with the caption "Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big." 

Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.

A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on

​The photo included her husband, Orlando City midfielder Servando Carrasco and other players such as Toia. ​

