Southampton Star Virgil van Dijk Still Wants Prolonged Liverpool Move Finalised in January

Southampton star Virgil van Dijk continues to fuel rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool, after he suggested in an interview with Fox Sports, via the Metro, that he would be open to moving in January.

Liverpool may have missed out on landing Virgil van Dijk this summer after a prolonged and controversy-riddled pursuit, but the Southampton star could yet move to Liverpool this January.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Southampton centre-back has continued to promote speculation surrounding the transfer after he suggested he would be open to joining Liverpool in the January transfer window, if Southampton can be persuaded to sell:

"I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent," he told Fox Sports.

"I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club.

"Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible."

The Netherlands international was one of Jurgen Klopp’s top transfer targets this summer, however Liverpool had to pull out of a deal after they were deemed to have contacted the player unlawfully.

Liverpool were then forced to issue a public apology to Southampton after details of the Reds' pursuit of the central defender were made public, despite the Merseyside club reported to have not made an official bid.

Van Dijk, meanwhile also handed in a transfer request to try and force through a deal, with Chelsea also thought to be interested. However, the Saints managed to keep a hold of the player in the final days of the window.

Klopp has wanted for a long time to significantly improve his defensive line, which has often looked shaky and dis-organised during his tenure, with that yet to change this season.

With Van Dijk now indicating that he is still looking to leave St Mary’s in January, Klopp could well get his man soon.