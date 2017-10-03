Soccer

Stoke Midfielder Admits He's Happy to Remind Misfiring Striker About His Lengthy Goal Drought

39 minutes ago

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed he regularly reminds teammate Saido Berahino about his long running goal drought when the two are together on Stoke's Clayton Wood training pitch.

It is now 31 games since Berahino found the back of the net after he saw his penalty saved in Stoke's 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, and Adam admits he has taken to asking the forward if he is going to score on a daily basis.

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel, Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I'm not saying I'm taking the mick out of him. I just say 'come on, are you going to get us a goal today?`

Explaining his reasoning behind the apparent motivational technique, Adam went on to explain: "I suppose it might hinder somebody else, but I'm just trying to give him that extra push to say, 'go on then, I'm the man to do it."'


Adam, however, is confident that Berahino will rediscover the form that convinced manager Mark Hughes to spend £12m to bring him to the bet365 Stadium from West Bromwich Albion in January, regardless of what he or anyone else says to the former England youth international.

The midfielder added: "He does his (finishing) work with Eddie (Niedzwieckie) after training, but at the moment it's just not happening for him. But he will get his opportunity - it's just a matter of time."  


And despite Berahino's recent issues, Adam was keen to praise the striker's character, saying: "He's made a few mistakes over the last couple of years, but he's learning from that. 


"On and off the pitch he is working hard to improve his game, so he's just hoping for something to go in off his backside or a deflection or something that will get him up and running, and I hope it comes soon because he's a nice lad."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters