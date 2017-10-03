Stoke Midfielder Admits He's Happy to Remind Misfiring Striker About His Lengthy Goal Drought

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed he regularly reminds teammate Saido Berahino about his long running goal drought when the two are together on Stoke's Clayton Wood training pitch.



It is now 31 games since Berahino found the back of the net after he saw his penalty saved in Stoke's 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, and Adam admits he has taken to asking the forward if he is going to score on a daily basis.

MISSED! Berahino hits it well, but Forster guesses correctly and punches it away (1-0) #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 30, 2017

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel, Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I'm not saying I'm taking the mick out of him. I just say 'come on, are you going to get us a goal today?`

Explaining his reasoning behind the apparent motivational technique, Adam went on to explain: "I suppose it might hinder somebody else, but I'm just trying to give him that extra push to say, 'go on then, I'm the man to do it."'



Adam, however, is confident that Berahino will rediscover the form that convinced manager Mark Hughes to spend £12m to bring him to the bet365 Stadium from West Bromwich Albion in January, regardless of what he or anyone else says to the former England youth international.

Poor Saido Berahino 😕



He's now without a goal in 31 hours & 48 minutes of Premier League football 😳 #MOTD pic.twitter.com/90JPOeXKdN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 30, 2017

The midfielder added: "He does his (finishing) work with Eddie (Niedzwieckie) after training, but at the moment it's just not happening for him. But he will get his opportunity - it's just a matter of time."





And despite Berahino's recent issues, Adam was keen to praise the striker's character, saying: "He's made a few mistakes over the last couple of years, but he's learning from that.





"On and off the pitch he is working hard to improve his game, so he's just hoping for something to go in off his backside or a deflection or something that will get him up and running, and I hope it comes soon because he's a nice lad."

