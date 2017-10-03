Soccer

Surprising Stat Reveals How Much Better Highly Coveted BVB Striker's Season Could Be Going

30 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been missing an absurd amount of clear-cut chances already this season, and despite the fact that he has continually found the back of the net in his opening matches - he could (should) have a hell of a lot more goals to his name.

Last season's Bundesliga golden boot winner has started this term in the same way that he ended last year's - by scoring goals. The Gabon attacker has scored 13 in 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but a damning stat shown by WhoScored.com reveals that he could have a huge amount more:

It just goes to show that if you keep carving opportunities out, eventually you'll find the back of the net - Auba's just been amongst the action an outrageous amount so far this season...and it's showing.

Dortmund are currently sitting happily at the top of the Bundesliga, five points clear of usual table toppers Bayern Munich. Peter Bosz has made an immediate impact with his new club, and the form of his front man Aubameyang has played a huge role in his early success.

Of the 21 league goals the club have scored in the opening seven Bundesliga games, the 28-year-old has scored eight and assisted one. While that's hugely impressive - many will claim that he's still missing too many opportunities in front of goal.

Dortmund are currently finding the back of the net on an average of three times a match this season, and while Bayern Munich seem to be going through a terrible time (by their own sky-high standards) this year, Dortmund are flying high; and it'll take a lot from the Bavarian side to catch them at this current rate.

