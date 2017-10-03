VIDEO: Crystal Palace Fans Make Hilarious Goal of the Month Video After Abysmal Start to Season

For Crystal Palace fans, few could have anticipated a worse scenario following their first two months of the 2017/18 season.

The Eagles have lost all seven Premier League games, sacked boss Frank de Boer and failed to register a single league goal, a record that has written their name in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

With almost nothing to cheer about after the worst start ever to a Premier League season, it's fortunate that online fanzine Five Year Plan have been able to see the funny side and perhaps put a smile back on the faces of dejected Palace fans.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

After a barren month, the fans put together a goal of the month video for September, with the chase for the coveted prize of goal of the month looking sure to be a close run contest...

Here's hoping for the sake of Crystal Palace fans that next month's goal of the month competition features some goals from the Premier League to pick from, after all, from here the only way is up