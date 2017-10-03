VIDEO: What Luis Suarez Said to the Referee After his Embarrassing Dive Against Las Palmas

Barcelona maintained their 100 percent record with a 3-0 win on Sunday, but it was another frustrating afternoon for striker Luis Suarez.





In an empty Camp Nou, two goals from Lionel Messi’s and a header from Sergio Busquets saw off Las Palmas as the Uruguayan's barren spell in front of goal continued.

La comparativa entre Messi y Luis Suárez que deja en mal lugar al uruguayo (Foto) https://t.co/ZqLndHM90f #barcelona pic.twitter.com/jLCmjbtAzy — FC Barcelona fans (@__Barca__) October 3, 2017

By his own high standards, Suarez’s two goals in eight appearances represents a considerable dry spell, and the former Liverpool striker once again missed a hatful of chances against La Liga minnows.

However, his difficult afternoon was compounded when, in the second half, he managed to get through on goal and beat the keeper only to produce an embarrassing dive when it was clear he had lost the ball.

Check out this awesome video: Luis Suarez Gets Yellow Card For A Funny Dive vs Las Palmas! https://t.co/bM34PH6Ygo — WF Productions (@productionsWF) October 1, 2017

Referee Martinez Munuera had no choice but to show him the yellow card for simulation, and a typically combustive response came from the former Ajax man.

As reported by Marca, Suarez said; “He pushed me! He pushed me!” to which the ref replied; “Do not ask me for a penalty.”

Suarez denied that he had asked for a penalty and protested his innocence: "I asked you for something? What did I ask you?" he said.

Suarez is no stranger to controversy having been banned for charges of racism and biting during his time in the Premier League.

However, his profligacy in front of goal doesn’t seem to have affected his Barcelona teammates, with Blaugrana sitting pretty at the top of the table with seven wins out of seven.