West Ham Keen on Signing Anderlecht Forward Lukas Teodorczyk as Bilic Looks to Reinforce Frontline

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is said to have concerns over his attackers this season, and will be looking to the market when it opens up again in January.

The Hammers recorded just their second victory of the season when they defeated Swansea 1-0 at home on the weekend.

And despite having recruited two potent forwards in Marko Arnautovic and Chicharito Hernandez, the goals have been hard to come by.

RSC Anderlecht v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the club are keen on signing Lukas Teodorczyk from Belgian side Anderlecht. The 25-year-old Polish striker bagged 30 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, and is attracting attention from England, as well as Italy.





The Hammers face competition in the form of domestic rivals Liverpool, while Torino are reportedly in on the chase for the player too.

Liverpool haven't had many problems scoring this season, but Jurgen Klopp doesn't view Daniel Sturridge as a primary option and Roberto Firmino isn't as consistent in a striking role.

Torino, on the other hand, expect to lose Andrea Belotti in the near future and have identified the Anderlecht man as his long-term replacement.

Teodorczyk played at Anderlecht on loan from Dynamo Kiev last season, and the club paid the £4m requirement that would make the deal a permanent one at the soonest opportunity. They stand to make a huge profit if they move him on.

The forward has made a slow start to the new campaign, scoring twice in eight matches so far, yet that has not decreased his value in the eyes of his suitors and the club will probably have to fend off lots of interest if they intend to keep him for the long haul.