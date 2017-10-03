Why Now Is the Right Time for Mike Ashley to Sell Newcastle United

Rumour has it that Mike Ashley is again looking to sell Newcastle United, with Chinese, Middle Eastern and American investors all reportedly interested.

The presence of multi-billionaire Amanda Staveley at St James' Park on Sunday, further added fuel to the increasing speculation surrounding a possible sale, but why is now the right time for Ashley to sell?

Multi-billionaire Amanda Staveley speaks with Rafa Benitez’s reps as she mulls over Newcastle takeover https://t.co/bJAhDCcw1c pic.twitter.com/ZoVxsoVRJr — Sun Sport (@SunSport) October 3, 2017

First of all Mike Ashley, with the help of Rafa Benitez, has managed to get Newcastle back into the Premier League. This is a huge deal for any potential investors as the Premier League is one of the richest leagues in the world and therefore the most lucrative.

With even more TV funding set to be injected into the league next season, any Premier League club still in the English top flight will be seen as a good investment.

With a world class manager currently at the helm of the club, in the form of Rafa Benitez, this also gives any potential investor the confidence that they will be in the Premier League for many years to come, without having to make drastic changes.

Newcastle have also started off the season well, but with Ashley saying he's running out of cash for further investment, from a business perspective it seems sensible to sell the club before he starts losing money. Losing Rafa Benitez, due to a lack of funding is also possible, which would be catastrophic for the team's chances of remaining in the top flight.

Furthermore, The Chronicle highlight that the annual study by industry experts Brand Finance also stated that the club had seen a 92% increase in its brand value in the last 12 months, valuing it at £191m, higher than European giants including Roma, Ajax, Monaco and Inter Milan.

This is thanks to Newcastle's promotion to the Premier League, the size of its fanbase, levels of supporter satisfaction, social media presence and overall brand management.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

This puts Newcastle in a very strong financial position and also shows potential suitors the ability of the club to create money through brand exposure around the world, which will also bump up Ashley's asking price.

As a result Ashley is likely to get a hefty return on his initial investment in Newcastle United, something that often seemed unlikely when in the Championship. The Londoner has never been a fan favourite on Tyneside, with the Magpies supporters often voicing their discontent at the way the club has been run, such that it may finally be time for him to go.

Therefore if Ashley can leave with the club in a stable position, while making little loss on his initial investment he's sure to be happy.