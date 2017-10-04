Soccer

Adrien Silva Cannot Play for Leicester Until January After Foxes Lose Registration Appeal

29 minutes ago

Leicester City fans will definitely have to wait until January before seeing summer signing Adrien Silva pull on a Foxes shirt for the first time after FIFA rejected the club's appeal over his registration.


Leicester successfully bought Silva from Sporting CP for around £22m on transfer deadline day in August, only to miss the deadline of actually registering him by as little as 14 seconds.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The 2015/16 Premier League champions, who were heavily linked with the Portugal international last summer, lodged an appeal to allow his late registration to pass, but FIFA have upheld the original decision.

It means that while Silva is officially owned by Leicester, the Foxes cannot now register him until the transfer window re-opens on 1st January 2018.

During that time, the 28-year-old Euro 2016 winner and former Sporting captain will be able to train with his Leicester team-mates to stay fit. But he faces another three months on the sidelines, having missed nearly five weeks of action already, when it comes to actual games.

To add insult to injury this month, Silva was also left out of the Portugal squad that will play World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Switzerland in the coming days.

