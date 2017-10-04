Bayern Munich President Reveals He's Told Pep Guardiola Who Club's Next Coach Will Be

Bayern Munich club president Uli Hoeness has confirmed he has told Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who he intends to appoint as the club's manager.

Luis Enrique, who has been out of work with leaving his managerial post at Barcelona at the end of last season has emerged as the favourite for the job - while former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann and the club's current interim manager Willy Sagnol are all also thought to be contenders to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena.



Bayern have contacted former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique [@Guardiolato] pic.twitter.com/4EM5xSW7dh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 3, 2017

Ancelotti was sacked last week after just 14 months in charge of Bayern, and Hoeness believes Guardiola agrees with his choice to replace the Italian.



According to Sport, Hoeness told the German tabloid Abendzeitung: "It was purely a friendly get-together, but of course we exchanged ideas," adding "I told him who we are going to appoint in the coming days. He was in agreement."

Uli Hoeneß met with Pep Guardiola today and told him who'll be Bayern's new coach. Guardiola is happy with the choice. [@abendzeitung] pic.twitter.com/5GE966duyJ — Bundesliga Journal (@bulijournal) October 3, 2017

Guardiola won three Bundesliga titles and two German Cups in his three seasons as manager of Germany's biggest club, but Hoeness denied that the meeting took place with any intention of finding a route back to the club for the Spaniard, saying: "It was a wonderful meeting, we renewed our friendship, but that's all it was."

Bayern currently sit five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table, having thrown away 2-0 leads in successive league games against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin - with those draws sandwiching the 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain which led to Ancelotti's early departure.