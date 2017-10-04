Burnley's Jeff Hendrick Explains How Better Football Is Producing Results at Turf Moor

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick has discussed his side's footballing philosophy so far this season - claiming that the Clarets are beginning to break their given stereotype of long-ball, direct football.

The start of the season has been a joyous one for the Lancashire outfit. After seven games, Sean Dyche's men sit sixth in the table with 12 points in all - having already played the heavyweight likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton. Now Hendrick has addressed his side's style of play, commending their work ethic:

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"This year we have played some great football. People think we are a 4-4-2, long-ball team but I don`t think we've played 4-4-2 often this year." Hendrick told the club's official website.





"But we don't mind. We have the confidence in the group and we just need to keep that going. We have started the season well. We want to get a result from every game and we want to keep pushing.

"Teams know they are going to get a hard game when they play us. We will fight to the end. We are working hard every week in training and we want to be as high up the table as we can be."

Upon reflection of his match winning goal against Everton last weekend, the 25-year-old pays tribute to the build up to his finish - and seems to lament the style of football that is associated with Burnley:

“The lads worked the ball well from side to side and then a great switch across and thankfully I was on the end of it. But it started way back earlier than that and it was a great goal,

“Hopefully we can slowly change the perception people have of us."