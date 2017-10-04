Cristiano Ronaldo has helped raise an astonishing €600,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation after donating one of his Ballon d'Or trophies to an auction for the charity.

The Make-a-Wish foundation is dedicated to helping seriously ill children - by giving the opportunity to do something they could never imagine, like meeting an idol or visiting a certain place.

And now, in yet another hugely charitable gesture from the Portuguese attacker, Marca report that Ronaldo donated his 2013 Ballon d'Or replica to an auction in the charity's name - earning them a tidy €600,000. The replica (usually valued highly by the winner and kept in a trophy cabinet), has now gone to Israel's richest person, Idan Ofer.

Ronaldo is well known for his charitable donations. Having paid the medical bills for seriously ill children on various occasions, the 32-year-old has also reportedly funded research at the hospital that treated his mother for cancer.

As the son of a gardener growing up in Portugal, the forward recognises the struggle that people can go through - and thanks his humble lifestyle growing up for his generosity.

"My father always taught me that when you help other people, then God will give you double," He told the Independent in 2015. "And that's what has really happened to me. When I have helped other people who are in need, God has helped

Managers of both Manchester clubs (United and City), Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, also helped contribute to the same auction - which took place in London.

The pair agreed to being part of a meet and greet set to be held after a boxing match in Manchester; a ticket to which holding the price of €30,000 each.