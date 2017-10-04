Dani Ceballos Ex-Coach Calls Real Madrid Midfield the Best in 'Football History'

Former Real Betis and Deportivo La Coruña manager Víctor Sánchez del Amo is looking forward to seeing his former player Dani Ceballos develop at Real Madrid, who has has described as having 'the best midfield in football history'.

Sánchez, who played for Real Madrid in the mid-nineties, coached Ceballos during his spell in charge of Betis, and the 41-year-old manager is hopeful of seeing his former star develop into a national star.





When talking about Ceballos, who swapped Seville for Madrid in a €16.5m deal this summer, Sánchez said that the opportunity to train with the world-class players in the Los Blancos midfield will make the 21-year-old a better player.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"It doesn't mean that the coach is a magician, it's a matter of psychology, it's a matter of relationship," he added.





"Real Madrid has the best midfield I think in football history. It's very high competition but for Dani, it's very good, this experience - to train day by day with these high-level players."





Ceballos scored twice on his first start in a Madrid shirt, in a 1-2 win over Alaves and has been tipped to make the step up from the Spain Under-21 squad to the senior team in the near future.