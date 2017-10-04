Hornets Defender Jose Holebas Insists Watford Taking Things Game by Game After Brilliant Start

Watford star Jose Holebas has insisted that his side are focusing on one game at a time after a positive start to the season. The Hornets currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after earning 12 points from their opening seven league games, but the veteran left-back has insisted that the squad is staying grounded.

Former Greece international Holebas has made six appearances so far for the Hornets in the league, and has been a part of a defence that has so far kept two clean sheets.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 38-times capped international admitted that he is impressed with his team's start, but insisted they must stay focused. Speaking ahead of the international break about his side's form, he said: "Am I surprised? I say it every time, we take it game-by-game, every week I'm not counting where we can go or what we can achieve.





"We've done our job so far, sometimes you're lucky and sometimes you're not. We've done it well, we've had a bit of luck too and that's how we are where we are right now."

Holebas has also stated that the whole Watford team should be praised for their form, not only the in-form Richarlison. The young Brazilian winger has scored late goals in both the last two Premier League games to secure four points for Watford.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

But Holebas believes it's the team effort that should be most recognised, adding: "It's not just about one player at Watford now, it's the whole team. It's all about the team right now, that's the strong thing about us now."





Holebas and Watford will be looking to continue their great start to the season as they host Arsenal in the league after the internationals.