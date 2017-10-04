Following the sacking of manager Carlo Ancelotti, it seems another exit could be on the horizon for Bayern Munich as Serie A side Internazionale are reportedly planning on making a move for Chilean international Arturo Vidal.

Italian sports site Corriere dello Sport made the claim on Wednesday that the Chinese-backed side are preparing a January swoop for the 30-year-old midfielder.

With Ancelotti Vidal's 'biggest fan', his departure leaves a clear path for suitors including Inter to pursue of the tenacious former Juventus star.

Vidal is already a proven commodity in Serie A following his successful spell with Inter's rivals Juventus between 2011 and 2015.

The Chilean, who has yet to sign a new deal, will be out of contract in the summer of 2019 and the signs are beginning to point to the end of his spell with his current club.

The midfielder is no stranger to success, being a former four time winner of Serie A and claiming the Bundesliga crown in his two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

For six years in a row Vidal has ended the season as the League champion, so Inter fans will be hoping that his run will continue if he does indeed make the move to the club.

Luciano Spalletti's side currently sit just two points off the top of the table, so a high-profile introduction in the shape of Vidal will be a welcome sight to their title challenge.