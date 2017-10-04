Juventus Monitor Son of Ex-Star Lilian Thuram Ahead of Possible Swoop for Guingamp Ace

Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Marcus Thuram, the son of the club's former star Lilian, with the view to potentially making a move for him.

Marcus Thuram, who currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 side Guingamp, is believed to be on I Bianconeri's radar as they look to snap up some of Europe's most talented starlets.

The claim comes courtesy of ESPN, who report that Juve boss Max Allegri has earmarked the young striker as a possible recruit in either the January transfer window or next summer.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

Thuram, who is 20 years of age, only joined Guingamp from FC Sochaux in the summer for around £500,000 but is already becoming accustomed to top flight football in his native homeland of France.

The Under-20 international has bagged two goals in eight appearances so far this term, including the equaliser in his team's 1-1 draw with Toulouse last Saturday. His other strike came in a 2-1 defeat to Lyon on 10th September.

What's in a name? Introducing Ligue 1 rising star Marcus Thuram... pic.twitter.com/TzjtJ4kTTJ — Goal (@goal) October 4, 2017

Capable of playing on the left wing as well as an out-and-out striker, Thuram joined Sochaux's youth academy at the tender age of 15 and put the switch to Brittany down to his father's insistence that he be as far away from the lifestyle that ensnares other wonderkids.

Thuram only notched one goal and two assists in 37 appearances for Sochaux, but he has already shown his capacity to play at a higher level with his impressive displays for Guingamp.

Thuram's father Lilian, who was a World Cup winner with France, turned out 204 times for Juventus across five years and lifted three titles with the Serie A giants during that time.

