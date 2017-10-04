Soccer

Leicester City Star Andy King Reveals How Dealing With Death of Close Friend Helps Him in Hard Times

an hour ago

Leicester City’s Andy King has claimed that the trauma of losing his close friend will aid him when the time comes for Leicester to show him the exit door.


The 28-year-old has been at the club since 2006 and has experienced all the highs and lows during his tenure. King has created history during his time at Leicester by becoming the first ever player to have won the League One, Championship and Premier League titles at the same club.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Wales' final World Cup qualifying group games, King revealed: “I grew up with a friend from school called Dan who wanted to go into the army, while I wanted to be a footballer. He achieved his goal but trod on a mine in Afghanistan and died. Whenever I think the going is getting tough, I think about Dan.”

Due to the influx of television money and requirements for immediate success, King has been pushed to the fringes of the squad to accommodate the big money signings that have come to the clubs over the past years. His love for the club hasn’t waned despite his playing time being limited and he says he will always be thankful for the career that Leicester has provided for him.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

He continued: “I have lived my dream and he achieved his but how could I possibly complain when things don’t go my way in something as small as football when he has paid the highest price for his country?

"But I want to be playing and I am not naive. Every season millions of pounds are spent to try to bring in the best players. I would like to stay here but whether that is possible or not we’ll see. My relationship with people here will never be broken and the record I have achieved is there for all to see."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters