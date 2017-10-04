Leicester City Star Andy King Reveals How Dealing With Death of Close Friend Helps Him in Hard Times

Leicester City’s Andy King has claimed that the trauma of losing his close friend will aid him when the time comes for Leicester to show him the exit door.





The 28-year-old has been at the club since 2006 and has experienced all the highs and lows during his tenure. King has created history during his time at Leicester by becoming the first ever player to have won the League One, Championship and Premier League titles at the same club.

Speaking ahead of Wales' final World Cup qualifying group games, King revealed: “I grew up with a friend from school called Dan who wanted to go into the army, while I wanted to be a footballer. He achieved his goal but trod on a mine in Afghanistan and died. Whenever I think the going is getting tough, I think about Dan.”

Due to the influx of television money and requirements for immediate success, King has been pushed to the fringes of the squad to accommodate the big money signings that have come to the clubs over the past years. His love for the club hasn’t waned despite his playing time being limited and he says he will always be thankful for the career that Leicester has provided for him.

He continued: “I have lived my dream and he achieved his but how could I possibly complain when things don’t go my way in something as small as football when he has paid the highest price for his country?

"But I want to be playing and I am not naive. Every season millions of pounds are spent to try to bring in the best players. I would like to stay here but whether that is possible or not we’ll see. My relationship with people here will never be broken and the record I have achieved is there for all to see."