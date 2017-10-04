Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Set to Be Rewarded With New Contract as Club Secure Attacking Future

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's impressive performances for the Reds are set earn him a new contract with the club.

The Brazilian has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side since he moved from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in 2015, and has continued his good form so far this season. After scoring 10 league goals in his debut campaign and 11 last season, Firmino has already bagged two goals in seven games so far in 2017/18, proving to be a real handful for defences.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

According to the Liverpool Echo, both Firmino and Welsh youngster Ben Woodburn are next in line to receive improved contracts after Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana all signed new deals with the club last season.

Firmino's current contract is set to expire in 2020, and it has been well documented that Klopp wants to tie the forward down to the club long-term.

Whilst Firmino and Woodburn are set to sign new contracts, proceedings haven't been so simple with Emre Can. He too is a player Klopp wants to tie down long-term, however with Can's representatives wanting to make him one of the highest earners at the club as well as wanting to include a release clause in his new contract, negotiations have proven to be difficult.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking about Can's situation recently, Klopp told the Echo: “Do I think it is too cool that we didn’t fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all okay at the moment and we have to take it like this.

“It’s clear we want him and he also wants to stay. It is about a few little details. The situation is not perfect, but I am still positive we can find the right solution for both sides.”

With a number of sides potentially coming in for Can in January - most notable Juventus who had a bid for the German rejected during the summer - Klopp will be hoping to secure his long-term commitment to the club as he continues to try and build Liverpool into a title-contending team once again.