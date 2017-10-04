Marouane Fellaini Set for Man Utd Stay as Midfielder 'Agrees' New Long-Term Deal

Marouane Fellaini appears set to extend his Manchester United stay after reportedly agreeing to the terms of a new long-term contract.

The Red Devils midfielder's future at Old Trafford had been cast into doubt after negotiations over a new deal stalled, but Transfer Market Web has stated its belief that a deal has now been struck between the club and Fellaini's advisers.

Fellaini's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and he would be free to talk to foreign clubs in January if he had failed to find a successful resolution with United.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Those concerns could be laid to rest at last, however, with the Belgium international on the verge of putting pen to paper to remain part of Jose Mourinho's first-team plans.

The Portuguese boss is a big fan of the 29-year-old and looks set to reward the towering centre midfielder with a bumper contract to keep him happy in the north west.

Fellaini has underlined his importance to the current Premier League leaders' cause in recent weeks, and bagged his first ever brace for United in last Saturday's 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace on home soil.

Find someone who believes in you the way pegg610 fc believed in Marouane Fellaini in Gameweek 7...#FPL pic.twitter.com/HYbJnGLQjY — FPL (@OfficialFPL) October 2, 2017

The ex-Everton and Standard Liege star's relationship with United's fanbase has been testy at times, but he seems to have won most round under Mourinho and is a vital part of the 53-year-old's senior side these days.

United, like Arsenal, are believed to have a club policy that means no player over the age of 30 is handed an unduly long-term deal and, with Fellaini edging towards that mark, it was up for debate whether he would sign on the dotted line.

Those fears have been put to bed though, and Fellaini will more than likely extend his five-year stay after the October international break.

