Michy Batshuayi Hoping to Take Chelsea Chance After Alvaro Morata's Hamstring Injury

Michy Batshuayi has insisted that he is ready to take his chance in Chelsea's first team after first choice striker Alvaro Morata suffered a hamstring injury.

The Belgian international has started just one Premier League game so far this season, and has been considered a backup option since his arrival from Marseille last year.

But he has impressed when given opportunities in cup competitions, scoring the late winning goal in Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid last week.

And in Morata's absence, Batshuayi has revealed his determination to stake a claim for a regular first-team place.

"It sounds strange to say, but someone's bad luck is sometimes the happiness of the other," he told Sky Sports.

"I know that I will have more playing opportunities in the coming weeks. It's up to me to show that I'm capable. I know Conte has confidence in me. Otherwise, he would have let me leave during the summer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"It's a chance for me. If I'm called on, I want to be ready and efficient. I have to stay really focused.

"I've already started games at Chelsea and played well. I'm an efficient striker, but I'm not a joker."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has not always appeared entirely confident in Batshuayi's ability to lead the line. The Italian opted to bring on Willian to replace Morata in last weekend's defeat against Manchester City, with Batshuayi introduced later in the game.

But, Batshuayi has still managed to score 14 goals in all competitions since joining the club, despite his lack of action.