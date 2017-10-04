Punit Michael Owen Praises Arsene Wenger for New Era in English Football on BT Sport

Michael Owen has has given his honest take on Arsene Wenger's 20-year Arsenal career. The former Liverpool striker credited the Frenchman with bringing a new 'era' to English football.





Speaking during BT Sport's coverage of Arsenal's 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, Owen said: "He’s taken this Premier League by storm."





"As soon as he took over, [the Arsenal players] were faster, more durable and they never got injured. They were beasts, all of them."





He really made everyone sit up and take note that football had gone into a new era."

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

In Wenger's first full season at the club, Arsenal won the double, a feat they also achieved in the 2001-02 season.





Wenger's third league title would follow in 2003-04 which was the now legendary Arsenal 'Invincibles' season, but the Gunners have not won a league title since.





THe Frenchman has won a record seven FA Cups with the Gunners, including three in the last four seasons

A critic of Wenger in recent season, Owen said: "Nothing’s permanent – and I think he wishes it was, because he was the king for a few years, and then everyone else caught up,"





After a poor start, Arsenal won three of their four league matches in September, while also making a good start in the Europa League.





Following the international break, Arsenal have two away games running against Watford and Everton.