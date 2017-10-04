Soccer

Punit Michael Owen Praises Arsene Wenger for New Era in English Football on BT Sport

39 minutes ago

Michael Owen has has given his honest take on Arsene Wenger's 20-year Arsenal career. The former Liverpool striker credited the Frenchman with bringing a new 'era' to English football. 


Speaking during BT Sport's coverage of Arsenal's 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, Owen said: "He’s taken this Premier League by storm."


"As soon as he took over, [the Arsenal players] were faster, more durable and they never got injured. They were beasts, all of them." 


He really made everyone sit up and take note that football had gone into a new era." 

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

In Wenger's first full season at the club, Arsenal won the double, a feat they also achieved in the 2001-02 season. 


Wenger's third league title would follow in 2003-04 which was the now legendary Arsenal 'Invincibles' season, but the Gunners have not won a league title since. 


THe Frenchman has won a record seven FA Cups with the Gunners, including three in the last four seasons

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

A critic of Wenger in recent season, Owen said: "Nothing’s permanent – and I think he wishes it was, because he was the king for a few years, and then everyone else caught up," 


After a poor start, Arsenal won three of their four league matches in September, while also making a good start in the Europa League. 


Following the international break, Arsenal have two away games running against Watford and Everton. 

