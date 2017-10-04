Soccer

Spurs Midfielder Harry Winks 'Proud' of 'Absolute Dream' Call-Up to England Squad

an hour ago

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has admitted he feels "really proud" to have earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The 21-year-old is yet to earn his first cap for the national team, but has impressed in his seven appearances for Spurs so far this season.

And following his selection for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Winks has spoken of his delight at receiving the news.

“I'm still trying to get my head around it, to be honest,” he told TheFA.com. “It's still a little bit surreal to have come here as an U21 and then get the call into the manager's room to say I've been promoted into the senior squad.


“I'm guessing it all happened really quickly with the two boys that pulled out through injury [Fabian Delph and Phil Jones], so the fact that all of the boys are here – the U21s and the seniors – makes it so easy to dip in and out if you're needed.

“[A call-up] didn't cross my mind at all. I've only recently come back from injury and got into the team, so it's all happened very quickly but it's the stuff of dreams, really.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

“It's an absolute dream come true to even be here, at any level. To represent your country is massive, and to even be a part of the group at senior level – whether it's just for this trip or for however long.

“Hopefully there'll be many more, but this is a great achievement and I'm really proud.”

International football will be a new experience for Winks, but he will join up with a number of his club teammates ahead of Thursday's game against Slovenia.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“That makes the whole transition even easier,” he added. “Having people like Dele, Harry, Eric, Tripps and Kyle Walker who I've known for a while makes it easier stepping in, but all of the boys have been great – they're all very welcoming and down-to-earth.

“Going back to Tottenham and seeing some familiar faces is going to be nice, too. It's an amazing place to train, and going there in an England shirt is going to be even better.

“I'm just here to enjoy every bit of the experience and soak it up as much as I can. If I get to play it'd obviously be a dream come true, but just being here is fantastic.”

