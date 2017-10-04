Stuart Pearce Says Tottenham Should Stick to Focussing on Top Four Rather Than Title Challenge

Former England Under-21 boss Stuart Pearce has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur should be targeting a top four finish in the Premier League season, rather than the mounting a serious title tilt.

Writing for told Yahoo Sport, Pearce - who managed Manchester City in the Premier League back between 2005 and 2007 - hinted that winning the Premier League was beyond Mauricio Pochettino's men this campaign.





“There are better teams in the country than Spurs, but their aspiration should be to break into the top four again and get Champions League football,” said Pearce.

”We have six outstanding teams, who all have great squads, but only four can make it."

Spurs are going somewhat under the radar in terms of possible title contenders, with the two Manchester clubs most favourited for the trophy this season.

This comes despite the London side being one of the leagues most consistent teams over the last couple of seasons, having challenged both Leicester and Chelsea for the title.

Pearce's doubt in Spurs also comes despite them having begun the season in decent form, as they currently sit third in the table during into the international break, having picked up 14 points from their first seven games.

Tottenham comfortably beat Huddersfield 4-0 in their last match and are beginning to rekindle their top form, mainly due to Harry Kane re-finding his shooting boots having netted six times so far this season in the Premier League.

Tottenham's early form puts them ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal however, they are already sitting five points adrift of the early pacesetters Manchester City and Manchester United.