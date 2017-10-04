VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off New £2m Custom-Made 'Animal' Bugatti Chiron on Instagram

Just in case you needed another reason to be jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner has taken to social media to show off the latest addition to his glittering collection of supercars.

The Real Madrid superstar posted on his Instagram account a series of photos of his new custom-made Bugatti Chiron, worth around £2.15m.

He also posted a video which saw Ronaldo roar out of his underground garage with his son in the passenger seat. He captioned the video: "New animal in the building, Bugatti Chiron." The record-breaking Chiron can go from 0 to its top speed of 261 mph in just 42 seconds.

The 32-year-old forward has an enviable collection of supercars that also includes an Aston Martin DB9, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Away from the garage and on the pitch, Ronaldo was banned for the first five La Liga matches of the new season and Real missed him, winning only two games.

Despite Ronaldo failing to score in the league yet, back-to-back wins against Alaves and Espanyol have pushed Madrid into fifth place with a trip to Getafe next up following the international break.