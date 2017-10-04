VIDEO: Kyle Walker Explains the Reason Behind Each of His Vast Collection of Tattoos

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has explained the reasoning behind the various tattoos which cover the 27-year-old's upper body; insisting that he doesn't regret a single one.

The rapid right-back made the headlines over the summer for his record breaking £54m to Manchester City - an all-time high transfer fee for a defender, and has now taken the time to sit down and discuss his tattoo laden body:

"At the time I wanted to do it, so I can't regret it", explains Walker in a video posted to his Instagram page, when speaking about his first ever tattoo.

I don't regret any of my tattoos and here's why...💪🏾 @unscriptd A post shared by Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

His right hand reads 'K. Walker' with two stars next to the name - initially one star, with a second added after being ridiculed by friends for rating himself so poorly.

"I got this eye for my grandad who took me to Sheffield United and got me into football, he passed away," added Walker, pointing to the middle of the sleeve on his right arm.

"I got the eye to say that he's always looking down on me and he guides me through a lot".

Moving onto Walker's torso, the former Tottenham player lifts his shirt to reveal the date of his youngest son written across his midriff in Roman numerals, with the hand and footprint of his eldest boy just above.

Finally, Walker moves onto his right shoulder - depicting an angel holding a child, with a quote reading 'God gained an angel'; paying tribute to his sister's baby, who passed away.

Walker is currently with the England national team, as the Three Lions prepare for their final two matches of World Cup qualifiers ahead of the summer tournament in Russia.

Walker and Co are currently five points clear in Group F, and a Thursday night victory over Slovenia in Wembley Stadium will guarantee a table topping finish for Gareth Southgate's men.